Delta student bags DStv Eutelsat Star Award

Laimi Hawala of Delta Secondary School was recently named MultiChoice Namibia’s in-country winner of the DStv Eutelsat Start Awards competition.

After a two day adjudication process the winners were announced recently with Laimi taking first place in the essay category, while Rodney Skywer from the SOS Children’s Village featured as the runner-up in the same category.

The award forms part of MultiChoice efforts in promoting science and technology among school children aged 14 to 19. The awards are aimed to stimulate interest in science and technology as well as inspire innovative thinking among secondary and high school students across the continent.

Students were invited to write an easy or design a poster depicting how innovative use of satellite technology in the fields of communication, earth observation or navigation can propel Africa into the future.

For this edition, students from secondary and combined schools were asked to write a creative essay or design a poster based on the topic, “It’s sixty years since the first satellite, Sputnik, was launched, broadcasting a unique and easily captured ‘beep, beep, beep’ signal. Looking back at this historic moment, write an essay or design a poster depicting how satellites have launched humankind into the 21st Century and acted as a unifier.”

MultiChoice Namibia meanwhile thanked all the students who participated this year as well as encouraged other students to enter the competition next year.