Kaizen gains allow Hino to reduce prices on all spares

It is only a small price reduction but for fleet owners the 4% price cut on new spares announced by Hino trucks this week, will have a positive impact on operating costs.

“We have an ongoing focus on improving operating costs and CPK (cost per kilometre) management or life cycle cost, as it is known these days. This drove our decision to lower parts prices across the board this year. This move is also in line with Hino’s successful global Total Support strategy where one of the pillars is increasing uptime by decreasing downtime and reducing the cost of ownership for Hino customers,” said Sudesh Sanilall, Hino SA’s Aftersales senior manager.

Hino said it has cut the retail prices of all its replacement part by 4%, effective from the beginning of May 2018 to help fleet owners lower operating costs. “Stable parts supply is critical to truck operators in controlling costs as downtime due to a lack of the correct part is very costly and Hino has been very efficient in this aspect of its after-sales operations,” the company stated.

The price reduction does not affect factory warranties. These parts still carry a one-year over-the-counter warranty and a two-year warranty when parts are bought from and fitted at a Hino dealership.

Referring to Toyota’s world-proven “just in time” principle, Sanilall said “We realise if we can lower the cost of parts while maintaining our excellent supply rate this will be a real win-win for our Hino customers therefore we are able to take this price-cutting initiative, which is made possible by improved efficiencies in all aspects of our parts operation.”

Hino Total Support encompasses everything involved with buying and operating a Hino truck by building and then strengthening a strong and close relationship between Hino Motors of Japan, Hino South Africa, its dealers, suppliers, and customers.

“We certainly don’t want to jeopardise the excellent score of 96% or more we have received consistently for parts supply in the quarterly Scott Byers Comparative Customer Experience survey and we are sure this aspect will not suffer,” said Sanilall.