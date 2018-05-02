Maerua Mall has mothers at heart – Capture best moment with mom and win

Maerua Mall will be running a competition on Facebook from 7 to 11 May, ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations. The competition will request shoppers to post a picture of their best ‘Moment with Mom at Maerua Mall’, and use #MaeruaMothers.

Each day, one lucky mom will win a prize up to the value of N$2,500 and winners will be announced daily on Radio Kosmos.

The competition according to the organisers will honour and thank the moms who changed us, clothed us, fed us, put band aids on our ‘einas’, taught us the difference between right and wrong, and sacrificed their own comfort and happiness to make our lives better.

To further celebrate mothers all over the country, Maerua Mall will host a Mother’s Day Gift Market from Wednesday 9 May to Saturday 12 May.

Everything from confectioneries, clothes, cuddly toys, crafts, jewellery and much more will be for sale throughout the mall for the week, making shopping for Mother’s Day a breeze this year.

