Windhoek’s AVANI hotel selected among the best in 2018 Experts’ Choice and Best of the City awards

AVANI Hotels and Resorts recently announced that nine AVANI properties around the world have received 2018 Experts’ Choice and Best of the City Awards from TripExpert.

TripExpert relies on over one million reviews from professional travel writers in over 85 international publications to determine which hotels are the best. Less than 2% of hotels around the world receive this honour.

The following AVANI has been selected for the TripExpert 2018 awards – AVANI Windhoek Hotel & Casino, AVANI Riverside Bangkok, AVANI Atrium Bangkok, AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa, AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon, AVANI Bentota Resort & Spa, AVANI Kalutara Resort,, AVANI Deira Dubai and AVANI Seychelles Barbarons Resort & Spa.

The nine AVANI Hotels & Resorts stood out with glowing reviews from leading travel outlets such as Fodor’s, The Telegraph, The New York Times, Lonely Planet, Jetsetter, and Frommer’s.

Meanwhile Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino, in February unveiled the first phase of its N$24 million modernisation project.

The redevelopment includes a new grand entrance and Porte Cochere able to accommodate passenger vehicles and busses for self-drive guests and tour groups, as well as allowing pedestrian access to the hotel that is located on one of the busiest streets in town.

The new lobby at Avani also features Pantry at Avani, as well as uplifted guest and business facilities. accommodate passenger vehicles and buses for self-drive guests and tour groups

The second phase of the enhancement project is currently underway and includes an overhaul of the hotel’s Dunes restaurant and the introduction of new gym facilities with AVANIFIT concept and conference rooms.

The final phase will see the complete reconstruction of all facilities at rooftop level and will feature a Grand Ballroom, a new signature rooftop restaurant and a rooftop bar alongside a new swimming pool and pool deck.