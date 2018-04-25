Basketball grows in leaps and bounds at school level

A 3-day basketball camp at the Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule over the weekend and on Monday 30 April drew a record number of more than 70 players and coaches, showing just how popular this game has become.

The camp was conducted by trainers from the Basketball Artists School, supported by its foundation. Over the course of the three days, the young players had lots of opportunities to improve their skill, dribbling, passing and shooting to their hearts’ delight. The practice sessions were put to practical test in many contests and games.

Director of the Basketball Artists School, Ramah Mumba, said “The new record number shows that basketball is a fast-growing sport in Namibia.”

“We would like to thank DHPS and their dedicated principal, Kristin Eichholz, as well as our partner, OTB Sport for supporting this BAS fundraising activity”, Mumba added.

Caption: Special awards were received by Nickolai Schaffrath (second from left) for the Most Improved Boy, Angel Shiimbi (third from left) for the Most Improved Girl and Freviano Kampara (third from right) for the Best Shooter. Operi Tjingaete (second from right) received the Kristin Eichholz MVP award. Flanking the top performers are the HPS principal, Kristin Eichholz (left) and the director of the Basketball Artists School, Ramah Mumba on the right. (Photographs by Frank Albin/DOSB)