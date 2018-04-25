Saints march on to clinch both male and female Indoor Hockey Premier League titles

Saints 1 finished top of the table, to be crowned the 2018 Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League champions in the Men’s Premier League, while Windhoek Old Boys Mad Maroons secured the second spot and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) took third spot.

The Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League’s season concluded over the weekend in Windhoek, after remaining matches officially resolved the final log standings in the league.

In the Women’s Premier League, Saints finished as champions while University of Namibia (UNAM) and Windhoek Old Boys (WOBSC) finished second and third place respectively.

DTS won the Men’s First League after the playoffs and finals. Saints also scooped the title in the Women’s First League. UNAM won the Men’s Second League and X-Team claimed top honours in Women’s Second League.

In the Men’s Premier League – Top Goal Scorers are as follows:

1. Cody van de Merwe (Saints) 24 Goals

2. Siyabonga Martins (Mad Maroons) 21 Goals

3. Russel Bartlett (Mad Maroons) 18 Goals

Women’s Premier League – Top Goal Scorers:

1. Marcia Venter (WOBSC) 18 Goals

2. Maggy Mengo (UNAM) 15 Goals

3. Rachel Finch (Saints) 12 Goals

“Congratulations to all teams, specially the new lads from Okahandja for ending third in their first season, as well as to the youngsters from the X-Team women for winning the Second League. We look forward to seeing you in the First League next season,” said Namibia Hockey Union’s (NHU) Executive Committee Member for Leagues and Fixtures, Ruan Oosthuizen.

Meanwhile, the date for the prize giving function will be communicated at a later stage.

Caption: Competitive: WOBSC’s Wietz Meyer battles for the ball against UNAM’s Kavee Tjikuniva.