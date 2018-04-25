UN system to support Namibia in the achievement of national and international development agendas

The government and the United Nations (UN) launched the UN Partnership Framework (UNPAF) 2019-2023 last week in Windhoek.

Through the framework, the UN system will support Namibia to achieve national and international development agendas and implementation will commence in 2019.

Under the theme, “A Partnership for Eradication of Poverty and Increased Equality”, the framework provides an overview of the UN System’s engagement and functions in Namibia for the period 2019-2023.

The Minister of Economic Planning, Obeth Kandjoze at the launch said the new partnership is fully aligned to Namibia’s needs and aspirations as expressed in the country’s national development plans and policies such as Vision 2030, the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5), the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), the Blue Print for Wealth Redistribution and Poverty Eradication and also to the Global Agenda 2030 and the continents’ Agenda 2063.

“Aligned with NDP 5, the UNPAF 2019-2023 contributes to four main results areas: economic progression, social transformation, environmental sustainability and good governance,” he added.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Namibia, Kiki Gbeho said winning the ‘War on Poverty’ and reaching the last mile challenge will require a tremendous amount of hard work.

Gbeho said through the framework, the UN will focus on developing capacities of national institutions, fostering multi-disciplinary approaches to development, strengthening knowledge generation and management, as well as providing technical expertise, policy analysis and advisory support.

The UNPAF 2019-2023 was developed through an intricate and long process to ensure that it is aligned to the shifting development dynamics in Namibia.