Ombepo grid-connected Wind Farm finally complete

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, this week officially launched the Ombepo Wind Farm, which is the first grid-connected wind farm, set to supply 5 megawatts of electricity to the national power grid.

The construction of the wind farm, administered by InnoSun Energy Holdings in partnership with the Lüderitz Town Council started in mid-2016, with total funding of about N$180 million.

“Namibia is still heavily reliant on importing electricity from South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, but the picture is changing – slowly but surely. Solar and wind electricity are the answer and a lot has been done over the past few years which will take us on a path of electricity independence,” Alweendo said during the launch.

Alweendo said his ministry is committed to increasing the local electricity generating capacity from 400 to 600 megawatts, which includes providing electricity to all schools and health facilities by 2020 while increasing the rural electrification rate from 34% to 50% by 2020.

“These are not over-ambitious targets if we all work together, and I am proud to say that these aims are well on their way to being achieved with the help and investment of partners such as InnoSun Energy Holdings,” he added.

The minister stressed that chopping wood for cooking and to keep warm is also not sustainable as our trees and their positive impact on our environment should never be underestimated. He added that trees contribute towards the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate enhancement, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife.

“Clean, green renewable energy – harvested from the plentiful sun and wind we have in Namibia – is thus the answer,” Alweendo added.

InnoSun has previously worked on the Omburu solar park (4.5MW), Osona solar park(5MW), Aussenkehr solar park (5MW), as well as the Karibib solar plant, Arandis solar and the Grootfontein power plant.

In conclusion, Alweendo called upon the call the private sector to play an even greater role in assisting government to meet the energy needs of the country.

“As Government we will ensure an environment in which sustainable socio-economic development can flourish,” he added.