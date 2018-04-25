EU hands over IT equipment for E-Learning Resource Centre

The Head of Cooperation Section at the Delegation of the European Union to Namibia, Achim Schaffert handed over of IT Equipment to the Training Hub, at the Valombola Vocational Training Centre earlier this week.

Speaking at the event, Schaffert said that a large proportion of the EU’s assistance to Namibia is geared towards improving access and quality of Vocational Education and Training (VET).

“This is in support of Namibia’s policies and strategies established in NDP4 and consequently NDP 5, Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan. The goal of these national planning frameworks is to enhance and enlarge industry relevant skills and competencies countrywide and thereby lay the foundations for improved sustainable and inclusive economic development,” he added.

According to Schaffert with approximately N$120 million, the programme is to support the development of a Training Hub comprising the three public Vocational Training Centres of Valombola, Eenhana and Nakayale.

The Training Hub is to serve as a platform for these three centres to meet, to share information and to engage in joint planning, professional development and resource sharing.

The programme started in July 2016 and it includes a range of activities such as the establishment of a model for private sector engagement, enhanced management and trainer capacity, the introduction of demand oriented VET qualifications and short courses, as well as, strategic procurement of equipment, workshops and e-learning facilities, with the purpose to increase job opportunities and promote career development.

According to Schaffert the establishment of the Hub is thus linked with the VET Expansion Programme that is a core component of NTA’s current strategic plan. And it is also in line with the support the German Government has been providing in Namibia through the Promotion of Vocational Education and Training (the ProVET Project).

“This made GIZ a natural choice as implementing partner of our programme,” he added.

Meanwhile the European Union wants to remain a long standing partner of government in the VET Sector and are committed to continue our cooperation with NTA and their implementing partner GIZ in this vital sector.