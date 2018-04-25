Grassroots Neymar Jr five football tournament to take place in June

The Red Bull Namibia in partnership with Bank Windhoek as the main sponsor, Snickers, NBC and Fresh FM is proud to announce the Neymar Jr five soccer tournament

Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian star’s signature five-a-side tournament bringing players aged 16 to 25 from all corners of the world together to celebrate their shared passion football. It is a fast, technical and fun competition.

Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services said: “As a proud developmental partner of Namibian sports, Bank Windhoek is excited to be part of an event of this magnitude. We look forward in joining Red Bull around the country for what will be a breath-taking showcasing of young Namibian soccer talent. Bank Windhoek believes in connecting athletes to realise positive change and growth.”

The Neymar Jr’s Five will equip our youngsters with new skills and open their world to new and exciting opportunities, she added.

Meanwhile Pack said that qualifiers will be hosted in Swakopmund, Oshakati and Windhoek.

“The best Namibian 16 teams will play it out at the National Final which will be held at the UN Plaza in Windhoek at the end of June. Only one Namibian team will win the main prize which is an all-expenses paid trip to Brazil to play against Neymar and his team in the World Final,” she added.