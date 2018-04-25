Association of Diplomatic Spouses raises funds to empower women

The Association of Diplomatic Spouses in Namibia (ADS) held their 8th International Food and Craft Bazaar at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre last week, and a record number of 19 stalls representing cuisines and crafts from more than 21 countries took part in the bazaar.

Close to N$90,000 was raised and donated by the stalls to the ADS charity fund which will be distributed to selected and deserving organizations that benefit ‘Women and Young Women Empowerment’.

Ida Alina Salleh, President of ADS said the selection of the ‘women and young women empowerment’ by the ADS for 2018 is due to the multifaceted role that women play in contributing to nation’s economic and environment status as leaders, workers and role modes in society. “The ADS cements our commitment and solidarity with the people of Namibia now and for the future as the fate of a nation can be determined by the level of education and through the empowerment of women,” she emphasized.

This year, the bazaar saw more than 1000 visitors enjoying the day and being exposed to requisite cuisine and crafts from participating embassies and high commission while enjoying cultural performances that range from a musical performance from the ADS Trio, Karm Amr Abdulwareth, Dave and Diva Goel, Russioan and Indonesian tradition dances, India Yoga, Chines Tai-Chi and martial arts demonstrations from the US Embassy.

To keep children occupied at the bazaar volunteer from Read Namibia coalition organized ‘Reading Corners’ and ‘Reading Passport’ for children, while three highly empowered women role modes spent time reading to children and discussing the importance of reading in order to be successful with their rapt audience.

The Office of the First Lady’s effort on combating Gender Violence was also represented with pledges against gender violence being collected from attendees of the bazaar.