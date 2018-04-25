Wildlife Resorts donates to marginalised communities

Last week the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) through its Corporate Social Investment initiative, donated 60 bags of clothing in addition to some linen and towels worth N$300,000 to the Hai-//om San, Ovatue and Ovatjimba communities.

At the handover ceremony that took place at the Gross Barmen Resort, NWR Managing Director, Zelna Hengari hoped that the most deserving people in these communities would benefit from the donation.

“I am fully aware that there is more we can do as corporates to assist the less privileged members of our society. As NWR, we shall continue to look at ways on how we can make meaningful contributions to our less privileged countrymen and women,” Hengari said.

The Deputy Director for Marginalised Community Development in the Office of the Vice President, Gerson Kamatuka, also received 20 bags of clothing, some linen and towels for other marginalised communities within the Omaheke Region.

Fransiska Nghitila, NWR Environmental and Compliance Specialist who was at the forefront in realising the event added that the donation should be seen as part of NWR’s other efforts in uplifting marginalised communities.

“For instance, earlier this year, ten youth from Hai-//om San and Ovatjimba communities were sent for a one-year training course at a Hospitality training College in South Africa. While at the same time, NWR has given employment opportunities to at least 46 people with Hai-//om San background,” Nghitila added.

Nghitila also stressed that efforts like these catalyses the integration of marginalised communities in the mainstream economy.

Caption: Chief Varaakana Muundjua- Ovatjimba Chief, Zelna Hengari- NWR Managing Director, Gerson Kamatuka- Deputy Director for Marginalised Community Development in the Office of the Vice President.