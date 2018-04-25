Namibia to face the Cranes in Rugby Africa Gold Cup first match

Namibia’s first test in the Rugby Africa Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be against the Cranes from Uganda.

The defending champion, will face Uganda at home while Zimbabwe, led by their new coach and former Springbok star, Peter De Villiers, will play the Moroccan challengers.

As a reminder, the winners of the tournament will take on, among others, their big brother, South Africa, on 28 September 2019 at the Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan.

To mark the start of this countdown, Rugby Africa is officially unveiling the new competition logo.

Rugby Africa’s Managing Director, Coralie van den Berg, said, “Promoting our events with a new branding identity is a logical step forward as we evolve. We now have seven international competitions that are widely acknowledged in the sporting world. Our objective was to create a strong visual identity to reflect the dynamism and passion of the African rugby fans: On that front, I think our initiative is a big success”.

Rugby Africa also revealed the new logos for the six other competitions it organises as well as a brand new website.

Designed for use by the supporters, it will allow them to find out everything they want to know about African Rugby with, among other things; the calendar of events, rankings, statistics, videos and match analysis.

The President of Rugby Africa, Abdelaziz Bougja said, “This launch inaugurates the 2018 competition season. In total, more than 100 matches will be played in 2018 and the sporting events promise to be thrilling. These new logos and website have been designed for our supporters and I am sure that they will add to their enthusiasm for the Rugby Africa Gold Cup. Good luck to all participants and may the best team win”.