Epukiro and Otjinene water and sewer reticulation infrastructure inaugurated

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr. Peya Mushelenga officially inaugurated and handed water and sewer reticulation infrastructure, constructed in Epukiro Post 3 and Otjinene.

The two projects were handed over on 23 April to the Omaheke Regional Council and Otjinene Village Councils respectively.

The service infrastructure in Epukiro Post 3 were constructed at a total cost of N$16 million with co-funding from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework budgetary allocations amounting to N$9,5 million and from the Trust Fund for Regional Development and Equity Provisions amounting to N$6,5 million.

Otjinene service infrastructure were constructed at a total cost of N$15,9 million of which N$13,5 million was allocated by the Trust Fund while the Omaheke Regional Council provided N$2,4 million from its value-added tax (VAT) refunds to cover a short fall experienced by the project.

Mushelenga during the inauguration of the two projects commended the leadership of Omaheke region for taking the needs of its people to heart in the provision of water and sewer services, saying a number of households who previously did not have access to such services could now lead better lives that would improve their wellbeing.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Trust Fund for availing funds to construct the service infrastructure.

He further mentioned that Epukiro and Otjinene were both strategically located and had the potential to grow from settlement to village and village to town, respectively, if its leaders would promote their investment potentials.

About 70 erven will be connected to the water and sewer infrastructure in Epukiro while 310 will be connected in Otjinene.

According to Mushelenga, a similar project was constructed in Aminuis at a cost of N$16,3 million provided by the Trust Fund. Additionally, the Omaheke Regional Council allocated an amount of N$2,8 million for mechanical works.

Meanwhile, Mushelenga urged the communities of Epukiro and Otjinene to guard against vandalism and look after the infrastructure given to them.

Both projects were supervised by Windhoek Consulting Engineers (WCE) as the principal agents of the Regional Council. Ndakalimwe and Mawila joint venture were contracted to construct the Epukiro project while Samuel Construction constructed the Otjinene project.