Embassies encourage their staff’s spouses to go all out at International Food and Crafts Bazaar

The staff and their spouses of the Russian Embassy were the star performers at this year’s International Food and Crafts Bazaar, hosted by the Association of Diplomatic Spouses earlier in April at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre.

The day grossed close to N$90,000 for the association’s charity fund, bolstered in no small measure by a generous N$30,000 contribution from the Russians, all collected during the bazaar from the large range of items the embassy staff offered.

A record 21 countries participated in the bazaar, as well as a group representing the Southern African Customs Union while the Ethiopian Table restaurant added some flavour from Africa’s Red Sea corner.

The association said the innings will be distributed to charity organisations that support Women and Young Women Empowerment.

Current chair of the Association of Diplomatic Spouses, Ida Alina Salleh explained that their support for women empowerment is based in the multi-faceted role women play in a nation’s economic and environmental status. “The fate of a nation can be determined by the level of education and through the empowerment of women,” she said.

The association’s patron, Lieutenant General Ndaitwah, commended the embassies and international organisations for working together to reflect the spirit of global goodwill. The bazaar, he noted, provides a platform for Namibian crafters to market products and make economic connections, it showcases Namibian talent and brings forward issues such as women empowerment.

Over one thousand visitors attended the bazaar, enjoying the exquisite cuisine and crafts from all the participating countries. The bazaar served as a special platform where the campaign of the Office of the First Lady against gender violence was promoted. Both visitors and participants were asked to pledge their commitment to end gender violence.

As a form of educational entertainment for young visitors, three high-profile women read stories to children in reading corners organised by Read Namibia. The Ambassador of France, HE Claire Bodonyi, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Namibia, HE Kiki Gbeho an, the High Commissioner of Zambia, HE Stella Libongani invested their time to read to the children while pointing out the importance of reading for education.

The bazaar has been held uninterrupted every year for the past eight years since 2011.