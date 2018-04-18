EU funded project diversifies livelihoods of the local San community

The EU Ambassador to Namibia, Jana Hybaskova recently visited several projects sites in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy area, following the announcement marking the closure of the EU Climate Change Grant.

This was an opportunity for the official to see what had effectively been achieved on the ground during the project’s duration.

The Ambassador revisited two villages that were visited twice before, when the project was in its early days and the progress that had been made and the changes were clearly visible and the people of the Conservancies were rightly proud of their achievements.

According to a statement released, gardens were cultivated, food was diversified, trees producing fruit, cattle was well herded and water availability had been secured.

“A real tangible and dramatic improvement for the Conservancy residents and one that has truly empowered them and make them feel more secure and confident about their futures,” she noted

The Ambassador also met with Chief Tsamkao, of the Ju/’hoansi Traditional Authority where the Chief and Conservancy thanked the EU for their interest, engagement and investment in the area.

The project has focused on diversifying livelihoods of the local San community through agriculture, livestock management, Devils Claw harvesting and rangeland management in order to improve food security and resilience to Climate Change shocks.

The project has also supported the expansion of water infrastructure and storage to support the increased agricultural activities and herds.