Geingob attends Double Troika in Angola

H.E President Hage Geingob attended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit hosted in Luanda, Angola on 23 and 24 April

Geingob, who is the current Deputy Chair of SADC, and incoming Chair at its 38th Ordinary Summit in August this year will join the Double-Troika Meeting to deliberate the Progress Report on the Implementation of the Reforms Roadmap and SADC Decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The summit will also open deliberations on the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the consolidation of democracy in the SADC region focusing on forthcoming elections in the DRC, Madagascar, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

The summit was attended by the Heads of States and Governments, or representatives from the Double Troika Member States which comprise of the Republic of South Africa as the Chair of SADC; the Republic of Namibia as the Deputy Chair of SADC; the Kingdom of Swaziland as the out-going Chair of SADC; the Republic of Angola as the Chair of Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; the Republic of Zambia as the incoming Chair of Organ; and the United Republic of Tanzania as the outgoing Chair of Organ.

The SADC summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC. It is made up of all SADC Heads of States or Government and is managed on a Troika system that comprises of the current SADC Summit Chairperson, the incoming Chairperson (the Deputy Chairperson at the time), and the immediate previous Chairperson.

The Troika System vests authority in this group to take quick decisions on behalf of SADC that are ordinarily taken at policy meetings scheduled at regular intervals, as well as providing policy direction to SADC Institutions in between regular SADC Summits.

The Troika system operates at the level of the Summit and the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, and the application of two Troikas is referred to as the Double Troika.

Caption: From l.t.r: Joseph Kabila, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; King Mswati III of Swaziland; Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; João Lourenço, President of Angola and President Geingob at the Summit. (Photo by Kopane Tlape).