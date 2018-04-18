The aim is not to retire, but to do what you love forever – Afra Schimming-Chase

The Namibia Economist Businesswoman Club Breakfast took place last week on Friday at the Maerua Mall, Roof Top and women from different industries got an opportunity to absorb solid advice on retirement and opportunities that rise after retirement from the guest speaker and financial adviser, Afra Schimming-Chase.

Schimming-Chase at the event said that most women who retire will not be able to live on their retirement and that it will deplete before they die.

“Retirement is very stressful and it is the biggest investment that you will make in your life time, it is even bigger than buying a house, therefore it is important to prepare for it very well,” she added.

She advised the women rather not to retire but to live like the Japanese and find their ‘Ikigai’, which is to find the reason for their being and what wakes them up in the mornings and do that forever.

“There are four S’s that can guide you in this part of finding your Ikigai, which are, Social, we need to infraction with our peers, co-workers and family and friends, Structure, find a some kind of routine, Stimulation, keep challenging your mind and Story, be part of something bigger than yourself,” she explained.

She said women mostly live longer than their male counter parts therefore it is important not just to invest in fixed assets but rather growth assets, which will take care of you in the future rather than thinking of just the ‘now’.

“We should have answers to questions like what do you love? What are you good at? What you can get paid for and What does the world need,” she concluded.

The biannual Businesswoman Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking and aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

Caption: Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager, Economist, Sophy Egelser, Coordinator: Accounts Management at Telecom. Fredeline Beukes, Human Resourse Practioner at Telecom and Irene Simeon-Krutz, owner of Engen Usakos.