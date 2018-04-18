Botswana shatters Namibia’s hopes for U-20 AFCON participation

The national U-20 football team crashed out of the 2019 CAF U/20 AFCON qualifications after a 1-1 draw with Botswana on Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, in Windhoek.

The match which was a must win for the young warriors saw the team pick up another draw which was in favor of Botswana due to the away goal rule following their first leg draw a fortnight ago in Botswana.

Namibia’s Coach, Gerald Guther in a statement said the lack of intensity from his charges proved to be their downfall.

“The players we pinned our hopes on failed to sparkle. We did not start like a house on fire as we should have and was key and that came back to bite us. We had our ideas and had good chances that we failed to convert. We should have done a lot better.”Guther added.

With the draw Botswana now proceeds to the second round to face Congo in May with the winner of that meeting advancing to the third and final round of the qualifiers were Senegal or Egypt waits in July.

The final tournament will be hosted by Niger in 2019 with the four semi-finalists qualifying for the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, whose host will be announced next month.