Bank Windhoek to zoom in green and sustainable investments at the Mining Expo

Bank Windhoek will focus will be on green and sustainable investments as well as showcase its corporate and Institutional Banking services at the Mining Expo which will take place on 25 and 26 April

Experts from Bank Windhoek’s Treasury and Corporate Investment Department will also be there to advise current and prospective investors in the Namibian mining industry on technical and technical aspects of investing locally.

According to the executive officer for Bank Windhoek Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba, this year the focus will be on green and sustainable investments.

Bank Windhoek recently allocated a green finance facility to Alcon Consulting Services’ Aussenkehr Solar PV Power Plant in the south of Namibia. The 5 MW Solar PV Power Plant was completed in November 2017.

InnoSun Energy Holding (Pty) Ltd is the leading developer of the Aussenkehr Solar PV Power Plant, who assisted Alcon Consulting.

“We believe in forming smart partnerships to facilitate growth and sustainability in Namibia. With InnoSun, and financing made possible through Sunref Namibia, we found a partner who provides clean energy solutions that contribute to Namibia’s development goals and desired economic growth,” he said.

“Sunref is a global clean energy technical assistance and finance programme promoting the use of renewable energy and energy efficient solutions. Projects of this nature will greatly alleviate the short and long-term energy demands required from NamPower,”he added.

According to Nanyemba projects like these contribute to Namibia’s national green energy security, reduce the national carbon footprint and gently reduce the overall energy cost of local operations.

“The move will also support the efforts aimed at reducing the effects of climate change in Namibia and the SADC Region,”he added.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek looks forward to advising local and international mining investors on how to make the most of their investments and limit the impact they have on the environment through alternative energy solutions.