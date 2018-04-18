Erongo uranium explorer casts social investment net to other regions

Uranium minor, Bannerman Resources, has cast its social investment net wider than just the Erongo region where it operates. This week, the dual-listed Australian miner and explorer announced it has assisted over 330 primary learners in the Omaheke region with school clothing and backpacks.

Notwithstanding the fact that every backpack is emblazoned with a Bannerman logo, the company said it is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Another project partner is the One Economy Foundation.

Two Omaheke schools were identified and school uniforms were indicated as the most pressing need. Following an assessment, it was decided to kit out 333 learners of Donkerbos Primary School at Otjombinde and Chief Sofia Jacobs Primatry School in Aminuis, with the required uniforms, socks, shoes and a backpack.

Bannerman said it is the eighth consecutive year that it has assisted Namibian learners though the company’s Early Learner Assistance Scheme. To date, more than 2400 learners have benefitted but previously the focus has always been in the Erongo Region.

This week’s ceremony was attended by the Director of Education for the Omaheke Region, Mr. Pecka Semba; the Chief Executive of the One Economy Foundation, Ms. Uajorokisa Akwenye, the Traditional Chief and councillors, and many of the parents.

Werner Ewald, Managing Director of Bannerman Resources Namibia, encouraged the schoolchildren saying “If your teacher says work hard, then do it. We want to hear that children from Chief Sofia Jacobs Primary School have become teachers and policemen and leaders. Work hard. You can do it. We’d like to see that in Namibia everyone realizes their dreams.”