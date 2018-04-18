Namibia views post-Brexit as an opportunity to enhance trade and investment

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob held a discussion with Prince William at the Kensington Palace on invitation by the Prince, Duke of Cambridge this week in the United Kingdom.

Dr Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari the Press Secretary and Presidential Adviser in statement said the discussion occurred on the margins of the Commonwealth Summit focusing on the role of education in transforming communities and creating sustainable societies, the value and the future of the Commonwealth, including what leaders could do to make the body work for the member states.

According to Hengari, Geingob informed the Duke of Cambridge that Brexit is changing the political economy of the European Union and that Namibia was ready to see a post-Brexit Britain as an opportunity to enhance trade and investment with the United Kingdom.

“Namibia is locating itself as a logistics hub and getaway to Southern Africa through its ports and encouraged UK businesses to step up operations in the country,” Geingob said.

Moreover the two leaders discussed the climate change; conservation and the challenges faced by Namibia as a semi-arid country such a recurring droughts.

The President also emphasized the importance of land reform as a means to empower previously disadvantaged Namibians,” said Hengari.

Furthermore, the two leaders discussed Namibia as a tourism destination with the sector opening up tremendous opportunities for job creation and economic growth and the Duke of Cambridge said that he would visit Namibia in the near future.

Meanwhile, Geingob described the talks as ‘constructive and positive for the future of Namibia-UK bilateral cooperation’.