Collaboration between local and international craft brewers proves successful

The Swakopmund Brewing Company (SBC) was a hub of entertainment and education when it recently hosted world renowned craft brewer from Germany, Christian Hans Müller for a special collaboration brew with local brew master and head brewer at Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL)- Christian Müller.

Last week, the public had the opportunity to see two masters in brewing, collaborate a special craft beer which will be ready for tasting in about six weeks.

The annual initiative is to create memorable experiences for SBC stakeholders. The first collaboration for SBC was with brewer, Paul de Beer from South Africa in 2016.

The 2nd was SBC’s participation in the Best Brew Challenge in 2017, which brought the micro-brewery onto the same stage as other best practice breweries across the globe.

“We were really surprised at the turn-up of our invited guests and stakeholders including NBL customers and the media, and were even more surprised at the number of walk-in customers who came to witness and experience the special collaboration brew by these two masters in the craft. It was an absolute delight and pleasure to have Christian Hans Müller with us to share in his experience, and put to practice his skills and knowledge as a world renowned craft brewer, alongside our very own Christian Müller,” said Claudia Opperman, Senior Brand Manager at NBL.

Local brew Master Müller said that it was an honour to work alongside a legend in craft brewing.

“The experience was absolute fun and such a pleasure to get together with other experts in the field and just enjoy doing what we love. It has also been a learning and growing experience since the inception of this annual initiative, as well as an opportunity to compare our craft with that of the best in the world. We are always excited to learn from the best, and co-create exciting experiences with them,” he added.

On his part, guest brewer, Müller said his experience during the collaboration will remain one of his most memorable experiences in his career so far.

“It is always great to brew with people who enjoy the same passion I have, and who knows their craft – people I can also learn a thing a two from on this journey of perfection. Today was fun and I definitely take home with me, a refreshed inspiration and excitement to continue to experiment even more in craft brewing. It was such pleasure to spend an awesome day with Christian and his team,” he said.

Caption: Guest brewer, world renowned craft brewer, Christian Hans Müller (right) giving one of the guests an opportunity to fill up the brewing tanks with the needed ingredients.