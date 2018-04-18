National Spray-a-Thon raises record N$300,000 for children battling Cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in support of children fighting cancer in the country during March collected a record total of N$300,010.90 through the National Spray-a-Thon initiative.

The Walvis Bay CAN voluntary branch brought in the larges total with N$45,074.80, with the Rehoboth and Mariental joint team coming closely at N$41,271.10.

Furthermore the Namibia Health Plan (NHP) medical aid donated N$150,000 to join forces with CAN to create awareness on the topic and support the CHICA Interim Home where childhood cancer patients and their parents are accommodated complimentary while undergoing treatment in Windhoek.

The Association in a statement said that not only did NHP support the National Spray-a-Thon, but they have also committed to the National Cancer Walk that will be hosted during September.

CAN encouraged families afflicted by a childhood cancer diagnosis to contact them for accommodation or financial assistance if needed through the Patient Financial Assistance Programme.

The Association thanked NHP, ROCHE, the Pioneers Park neighbourhood watch and every school and the publica who made a contribution in the great success of the 2018 National Spray-a-Thon drive.