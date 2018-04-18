Select Page

Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC to meet in Angola

Posted by | Apr 19, 2018 |

Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC to meet in Angola

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), will convene a Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government SADC on 24 April, in Luanda, Angola.

The Summit will comprise of Heads of States and Governments, or representatives from South Africa (Chair of SADC), Namibia (Deputy Chair of SADC) Kingdom of Swaziland (Out-going Chair of SADC),Angola (Chair of Organ), Zambia (Incoming Chair of Organ) and Tanzania (Outgoing Chair of Organ).

According to a statement from SADC, the Double Troika Summit will receive progress reports on the implementation of the SADC decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho; the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); the operationalization of the SADC Liaison Office in the DRC; and on the consolidation of democracy in the region.

The Double Troika Summit will be preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial meeting on 23 April.

 

 

About The Author

Intern

Related Posts

Bids now open for erven in Otjomuise for Windhoek residents

Bids now open for erven in Otjomuise for Windhoek residents

3 October 2017

Man plummets to death during routine maintenance work on roof top

Man plummets to death during routine maintenance work on roof top

19 March 2018

First Lady Geingos urges for cohesion

First Lady Geingos urges for cohesion

17 January 2017

Prime Minister’s Office refutes distributing substandard drought relief food

Prime Minister’s Office refutes distributing substandard drought relief food

12 August 2016