Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC to meet in Angola

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), will convene a Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government SADC on 24 April, in Luanda, Angola.

The Summit will comprise of Heads of States and Governments, or representatives from South Africa (Chair of SADC), Namibia (Deputy Chair of SADC) Kingdom of Swaziland (Out-going Chair of SADC),Angola (Chair of Organ), Zambia (Incoming Chair of Organ) and Tanzania (Outgoing Chair of Organ).

According to a statement from SADC, the Double Troika Summit will receive progress reports on the implementation of the SADC decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho; the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); the operationalization of the SADC Liaison Office in the DRC; and on the consolidation of democracy in the region.

The Double Troika Summit will be preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial meeting on 23 April.