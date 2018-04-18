Maiden Sanlam Coastal Marathon launched

Sanlam launched the first ever Sanlam Coastal Marathon this week in Windhoek and the maiden race is set to take place on Saturday, 28 April in Swakopmund.

The Marathon will have three race categories; 10km, 21km and the full marathon 42.2km respectively. The closing date for entries is 25 April.

So far the event which is endorsed by Athletics Namibia and the Namibia Sports Commission has attracted professional athletes, members from various running clubs from around the country and even fitness enthusiasts from as far as South Africa.

Speaking at the event, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig said the marathon is going to be a game changer.

“The Sanlam Coastal Marathon is like no other. It is the only marathon linked to an elite marathon in Africa, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. The winners of the marathon in the 42.2km race will not only receive a cash prize of N$15,000 but are also guaranteed automatic participation in the IAAF Gold Label Status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon taking place in September”.

According to Graig the Coastal Marathon will become an annual event which Sanlam promises will only get bigger and better each year.

Prior to introducing this marathon, Sanlam has been sending athletes such as Commonwealth Gold medallist Helalia Johannes, Mynhyardt Kauanivi, Ndehimona Ekondjo and Uveni Nawa Kugongelwa among others, to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon where they have performed outstandingly.

Meanwhile to ensure that more talent is unearthed, Sanlam therefore decided to start its own home grown marathon.

Entry tickets for the race are available online via EventsToday at www.today.com.na/events or via the PayToday App or at any Airtime City kiosk. Tickets are going for N$20 for 10km, N$40 for the 21km and N$60 for the 42.2km.

Caption: Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig and Ms Madeline Kotze the Secretary General of Athletics Namibia during at the launch of the marathon.