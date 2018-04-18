Athletes struggle with tough conditions at 12th Oanob Triathlon

Andrew Roles lead from the beginning in last weekend’s 12th Stauch & Partners Offroad Triathlon, taking him to a stunning victory in the Enduro category in a challenging event marked by cold water and washed out trails. More than 200 athletes entered for the three categories, Enduro, Sprint and Mini, in and around Lake Oanob near Rehoboth.

Rowles won in a time of 2:22:56. This was his second win crowning his own record of having participated in all 12 Stauch & Partner Triathlons. Sebastian Pahl came second in 2:30:19 with Stefan van Doorn third in 2:36:43.

The Enduro Elite Women race was won by the invincible Benita Kasch for the third year in a row, in a time of 2:52:40. Lindy van den Bosch was second overall and won the Female 40-plus age category in 3:115:39 with Berit Graf third in 3:50:12.

The Enduro comprises a 1.1 km swim, 28 km mountain bike race and a 9 km trail run.

The Sprint category comprising a 600 m swim, 15 km ride and 4 km run, was won by veteran Greg Chase in 1:11:33, Mark Brinkmann came in second with Stephen Chase third. The Elite age category was won by Morné Honibal in 1:16:07 followed by Stephan Gevers and Wim Boshoff.

In the Sprint, Lelani Swart was the first female in 1:22:19 with Sonja Obholzer second in 1:24:39 and Bronwen Chase third. The 40-plus age category was won by Charmaine Shannon, followed by Gudrun Marschall and Patricia Hoeksema.

The mini event of 330 m swim, 4 km ride and 2 km run, was won by Dieter Setzkorn in 39:12 a mere two seconds in front of Nathan Chase. These two young athletes showed a great competitive spirit as they were also number one and two of the overall race, comfortably beating the older competitiors. Daniel Lasso Drews took third place. The female winner was Wendy-Lee Milne followed by Mone Graham and Elga Drews.