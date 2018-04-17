SKW’s first and second teams locked horns in fistball league final

SKW’s first fistball team is now leading the log by six points after the previous weekend’s league matches played at Cohen Fistball Club in Windhoek.

Sharing the second rung on the log are the Cohen Fistball Club and SKW’s second team with 18 points against SKW 1’s 24.

SKW 1 dominated their group with Swakopmund second. Cohen’s second and third team also played in this group.

Showing the club’s overall fistball dominance, SKW’s second team came out tops in Group B, beating both Cohen’s first and fourth teams as well as the DTS team.

Later in the round, Cohen’s first team managed to get their game together, beating their rival to come out as winners in Group B.

In the semi-finals, SKW 1 beat Cohen one taking them to the finals.

The other semi-final match saw SKW 2 and SFC battle it out in three sets with SKW eventually gaining the upper hand. This produced a very interesting final where two teams that regularly practise together, had to play for a win. Finally SKW’s first team beat their second team comrades with a final score of 3 to 1.

In the other games, CFC 2 beat DTS in the second round playoff while CFC 4 won against their club mates CFC 3. DTS retained the upper hand against CFC 3 after they competed for the seventh and eighth spots. CFC 1 won against their club mates for fifth and sixth position. Later CFC 1 also defeated SFC in the game for third position.

Teenager André Utz from CFC 2 was the Player of the Day for his exceptional play.

Currently, SKW 1 leads the log with 24 points, followed by CFC 1 and SKW 2, both with 18 points. SFC with 12 points are the underdogs while the rest of the pack are all too far down to still make an impact.

The next round of matches will be played on 12 May in Swakopmund in the Coastal Indoor Classic tournament.

Next on the fistball calendar is the Coastal Indoor Classic tournament scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 May 2018 at SFC in Swakopmund.

The fistball league is sponsored by Bank Windhoek.

Caption: After a gruelling game, Sport Klub Windhoek and Cohen’s fistball players relieved the tension by posing for a very friendly picture.