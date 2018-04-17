Huge demand for counselling in Rehoboth on Law Society’s free legal advice day

A small cohort of lawyers ascended on Rehoboth last Friday to help residents with legal issues as part of the Law Society of Namibia’s annual programme of free legal advice days in various places across the country.

The Rehoboth free legal advice day followed a day after the members of the Law Society who are practising lawyers in the southern regions, convened at Lake Oanob for their annual circle meeting.

These lawyers bolstered the numbers of those from the Law Society council and the Office of the Ombudsman, to assist 121 Rehoboth residents seeking specific advice on matters ranging from labour issues and domestic violence, to wills and estates, and divorce and maintenance.

The proceedings at the Hermanus van Wyk Memorial Hall were officially opened by Hon Lorraine Christ, the Councillor for the Rehoboth Urban West Constituency.

The Law Society said the free legal advice days form part of its activities to make legal services available to people who struggle to afford the services of an attorney.

Since the free legal advice days were introduced in 2014, lawyers and staff from the Office of the Ombudsman have been instrumental in reaching out to local residents of many towns.

The third free legal advice day for this year is scheduled for Friday 15 June in Oshakati. This event also follows the Law Society members’ Far North Circle meeting on Thursday 14 June.

Captured at the Law Society South Circle meeting at Lake Oanob: Seated from the left, Jozanne Klazen, Ivy Pretorius of the Law Society, Appolos Shimakeleni, a Law Society Councillor and Josefina Nekongo. Standing, from the left, Henry van Zyl, Wilhelm Liebenberg, Winnie Christians, Laverne Christians, Stacey Bock, a Law Society Councillor, Vilinchia van Wyk, Bernadine Mynhardt and Jo-mari Koekemoer, also from the Law Society.