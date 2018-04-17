Student Financial Assistance Fund CEO suspended

The Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund Board has suspended the CEO and the Head Secretariat of the Fund, Hilya Nghiwete with immediate effect after an outcome of the investigation process on allegations against her.

“This was on account of serious allegations that came to the attention of the board. The concerned allegations border on the centrality of maladministration or administrative corruption, among other misconducts which were reviewed by the board. Prima facie reasons justify that in the interest of the institution and the public, certain disciplinary actions be considered against her,” said the board Chairperson Jerome Mutumba.

According to Mutumba, having considered the seriousness of the allegations, the seniority of the accused person in the institution and in keeping with their fiduciary duties, the board members of NSFAF at a special board meeting on 09 April, unanimously resolved to suspend Mrs Hilya Nghiwete as NSFAF CEO.

“In accordance with the Labor Act, Act No 11 of 2007, read with NSFAF Employee Relations Policy, the suspended CEO remains entitled to her full salary for the duration of the suspension,” he added.

However, as from the day of suspension she has ceased to be a repository of any power, duty or function previously conferred, prescribed or delegated to her as Chief Executive Officer or as the case may be in terms of any law or NSFAF policies.

“And in the time being, the Board has appointed Kennedy Kandume as the acting Chief Executive Officer until further notice, while the investigation or disciplinary inquiry against the suspended CEO are being finalized,” said Mutumba.

In addition the board assured all stakeholders and students that the CEO’s suspension will have no impact on the fund’s commitment to excellent service delivery.