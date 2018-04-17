Beach Volleyball – Johannes and Hennes take King and Queen titles in tough tournament

Conrad Johannes and Rosi Hennes had a hard time on Saturday at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek to prove why they are the new King and Queen of the Beach. The one-day tournament was part of the Timeout Beach Series 2018.

The competition in the men’s category was much stiffer than for the women. Twenty four men eyed the King of the Beach title while only eight women pitched for the day.

Following the king was Jan-Eric Sack in second position and Danilo von Ludwiger third. In the ladies division, Dorle Verrinder came second and Karin Curschmann third. Favourite Simone von Wietersheim was out on her luck, not making it to the top three in this tournament.

In the men’s category, the 24 players played in a round-robin format, changing partners for every match, until the final four emerged. Noted for his outstanding performance was 17-year old Stephanus Nambahu, one of the top four but not among the top three.

In the ladies category, Hennes was the leader from the start winning all three her games to decide the top four positions. At this point von Wietersheim, the 2017 Fabufarm Swakop Master, was still in the race, but failed to find the opening in the last matches.

In the 4-a-side category where six teams battled it out in a round-robin format, Starshine Volleyball Academy emerged as the undisputed leaders winning all five their matches.

The King & Queen of the Beach is sponsored by Red Bull and Interpack.

The next two tournaments in the series are the Retirement Fund Solutions Winter Classic on 16 June and the Interpack King of the Court on 28 July, both events to be held at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.

Caption: Saturday’s top players in the King & Queen of the Beach tournament, from the left, Danilo von Ludwiger (third), Conrad Johannes (winner), Jan-Eric Sack (second), Karin Curschmann (third), Rosi Hennes (winner) and Dorle Verrinder (second). Photographs by Timeout Beach Series.