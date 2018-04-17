Albinism is not a death sentence – specialised preventative cream helps protect sensitive skins against the sun

A lack of pigmentation in humans is a particularly dire condition in Namibia due to its high levels of ultra violet radiation. Namibians suffering from albinism have to take extra care to protect their skins against the deleterious effect of direct sunlight. The protective lotions they use is a drain on their pockets since they have to use these lotions every day.

Helping people with albinism carry this burden, is the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. from Germany. Last week, the trust announced that a large batch of sunscreen lotion, consisting of more than one thousand tubes, has been donated to SINASRA, the local organisation that assists people with albinism.

The donation was presented by the manager of Ohorongo Cement’s public relations and corporate communications, Esther Mbathera, to SINASRA’s Dr Peter Stoermer at the premises of the Oncology Department at the Windhoek State Hospital. The lotion will be distributed from here and from several other government facilities across Namibia.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will distribute the lotions to the affected people and those raising children with albinism.

“We are very grateful to receive these lotions from Support Ulm e.V. which is special in its formula and is suitable for persons with albinism. There are some sun lotions which will not withstand the heat we have in Namibia,” said Dr. Stoermer.

“The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. has committed an additional 1500 tubes for this year. We hope our contribution will go a long way to prevent sun-related cancer which can cause early death amongst people with albinism,” said Mbathera.

“We can prevent skin cancer among persons with albinism, if they can get help early, especially if parents bring the children to the medical facilities at an early age,” said Dr. Peggy Mvula from the Oncology Department.

There are more than two thousand Namibians affected by albinism.

Caption: Dr Natalie Renkhoff, Chairperson of SINASRA, Anita Fugre, Paulus Johannes, Dr Peter Stoermer and Esther Mbathera from Ohorongo Cement.