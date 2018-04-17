Tourism industry to spearhead clean up campaign in May

The Recycle Namibia Forum, Eco Awards Alliance and Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN)/FENATA, in partnership with TOSCO (Tourism Supporting Conservation) are mobilizing the tourism industry for a concerted effort to rid the environment of waste on Africa Day through the ‘Cleaner Namibia’ campaign.

The aim of the joint campaign is for a natural result of shared commitment to clean up the country which is a preferred destination for the regional and international traveling community.

“All tourism service providers, operators, tour guides, and even the traveling tourists on buses and coaches will be encouraged to lend a hand to this cause, by simply “picking up where you are” and where possible, separating recyclables from the general waste. We strongly believe, that if everyone only cleans around his own area, Namibia will already be a different and better place,” the organisors added

TOSCO has clinched a deal with Plastic Packaging for this initiative and will be able to equip all tour guides and coach drivers with plastic bags and gloves to assist in the waste collection efforts on 25 May and beyond.

As third component, Recycle Namibia Forum has solicited the support of a number of its members to set up strategic “waste collection / pick up points”, to which tour guides and travelers, as well as remote lodges and other businesses will be encouraged to bring their collected waste materials.

The clean up campaign will take place across the country and pick up points will be in Swakopmund, Usakos, Springbokfontein, Omaruru, Aranos, Tsumeb and Sossusvlei.

Meanwhile, the public has been called by H.E, President Hage Geingob to join hands in cleaning up of on 25 May.

Caption: Recycle Namibia Forum, Eco Awards Alliance, HAN/FENETA and TOSCO Coordinators.