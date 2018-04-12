National Theatre presents Tales of roses in Concrete

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), under its Theatre Zone Project will stage ‘Tales of roses in concrete’ on 26 and 27 April at 20h00 at the Backstage theatre.

Written and Directed by, Ashwyn Mberi, under the mentorship of renowned theatre practitioner Tanya Terblanche, ‘Tales of Roses in Concrete’ is a thought provoking play, set out to challenge and or illuminate its audience members.

“This is a story about Bantu an artist, a black fantasy writer exorcising his demons through the written word. On a deadline evening, with inspiration dry and pressure from his agent mounting, he interviews other artists to draw parallels with his own journey,” Desiree Mentor, Public Relations Officer at NTN said.

The Cast features, award winning Actor in Theatre and Film, Ndinomholo Ndilula as Bantu and Kaarina Nambinga and Natasha who both acted on the NTN stage before will take on the roles of Linda, Bantu’s ex-lover a very calm and reflective young lady and Nomzamo, an Editor, who is very confident, official in conduct, strong-willed and assertive but internally troubled; respectively.

Newcomers, Charlene Mubita, Fesse Amunyela and Keith Vries will all make their debut as actors. Mubita will take on the role of Trish, Bantu’s sister with the demeanour of an otherwise happy child, but also very confident, observant and emotionally mature. While the charismatic and charming rapper, Amunyela will play the very outspoken and ‘conscious’ Thabiso Black, a rap artist with a poetic presence.

“Vries plays Jonas, Bantu’s Manager, a hustler of note; very confident, commands the room, a fast talker; who is always on the move, always has be somewhere and forever dressed in a suit,” Mentor explained.

Tickets to this play are available at all Computicket outlets nationwide as well as the NTN Box Office at N$50 for general access and N$30 for students and pensioners.

Caption: While being no newcomer to the showbiz industry, ‘Tales of Roses in Concrete’ will be Mberi’s first theatre production on the NTN Stage.