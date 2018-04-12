African Stars bag MTC Premiership

NFA – Ambrosius Amseb scored a brace to guide African Stars to a 2-1 win over Tigers and the 2017/18 MTC Premiership title with two games left to play in the season.

Stars had to beat Tigers to be crowned champions on Sunday at the majestic Sam Nujoma stadium and midway the first half, the script was messed up as Image Isaacks got Tigers on the lead, albeit fortuitously with a deflected shot.

In the second half and with the heavens opening up, Stars upped their game plan and it was not long before the number 10 Amseb cracked a free kick into a top left corner to draw the sides level.

The game carried on with Stars on the ascendency and that led to Tigers reduced to 10 men when their Esko Kavela was adjudged to have fouled Amseb. He got his second yellow card and the mandatory red.

The game then seemed destined for a draw in the soaking rain, until Amseb was the end of a well played move that saw the league’s top goalscorer Panduleni Nekundi squared across for a clinical tap in.

Stars held on, and had their hearts in the mouths as Mapenzi Muwanei hit one against the upright from outside the box. Stars held on to take the three points and the title.

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo joined the Namibia Premier League Chairman Patrick Kauta to hand over the trophy to the elated champions.

Stars won the league with 61 points from 28 games, with Black Africa in second place with 52 points following their win and a draw at the coast this weekend. Two games are left in the season.