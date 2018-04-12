Peugeot 3008 SUV to be the first output to roll off local assembly plant in November

The first vehicles to be assembled in the country are expected to roll off the Walvis Bay vehicle assembly plant line by November this year according to H.E President Hage Geingob this week.

The development follows the inked investment agreement facilitating the joint-venture agreement between Groupe PSA and Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) to assemble Peugeot vehicles in Walvis Bay.

According the Peugeot website assembly will start in H2 2018 with an annual targeted volume of 5,000 units by 2020 to meet the SACU countries market demand and the Peugeot 3008 SUV will be the first output from this factory, other products will follow to meet customer demand.

The President in his State of Nation Address said that a number of graduates from vocational training centres will undergo immersion training at the Peugeot factory in France during the second half of this year to obtain the necessary skills for the operation of the plant.

“The operations of this vehicles assembling factory will significantly enhance Namibia’s industrial capacity, contributing towards skills transfer and employment creation,” said Geingob.

Meanwhile the agreement is part of the strategic profitable growth plan, “Push to Pass”, aiming to satisfy customer expectations in all the regions in which the Group operates. It materializes Groupe PSA’s ambition to develop internationally by directly producing 70% of the vehicles sold in the region within Middle East and Africa.