World Travel Market Africa 2018 set for Cape Town – opportunity for locals to boost business

The World Travel Market Africa (WTM) 2018 is ready to welcome the leading travel and tourism professionals in Cape Town from 18-20 April.

The popular tourism event is an opportunity for the local tourism sector e.g. lodges and tour operators to get new business and make use of the marketing platform to make contact with tour promoters in Europe, the USA and Japan, as the event attracts over 700 exhibitors.

“This event will be taking place in a week’s time and it is set off to deliver another important exhibition with an impact dedicated to furthering the potential of tourism on the continent and even further afield,”said Public Relations officer for RedLip, Robin Elford.

Chardonnay Marchesi South Africa Portfolio Director for Reeds Exhibition Travel, Tourism and Sports Portfolio said, “we are thrilled to see that we have more buyers, exhibitors and registered travel trade than ever before, proving they is great demand for a quality travel trade exhibition not only focused on only the African continent and further afield”.

This year the organisors worked hard to respond to industry request and will present multiples initiatives including the inclusion of Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE), E-Tourism Summit Africa, and the all new WTM Africa Festivals.

“This year the WTM will offer a diverse and exciting line- up that will give new insights for the travel trade, and these includes The inaugural WTM Africa Tourism Investors Forum, Women in Travel Meet Up at WTM Africa 2018 and Business Events Conference powered by ibtm Africa,” added Marchesi.

The World Travel Market Africa was launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. Nearly 5,000 travel industry professionals attend Africa’s leading inbound and outbound travel and tourism market.

Caption: WTM Africa offers a variety of networking opportunities, in addition to assisting in the arrangement of pre-scheduled meetings between exhibitors and buyers.