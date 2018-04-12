Save the Rhino Trust gets boost from Auas Valley Shopping Mall initiative

The Save the Rhino Trust Namibia (SRT) this week received a donation of N$30,820 which was raised by through Auas shopping Mall’s management initiative.

The money was raised through a Row-for-a-Rhino competition at Auas Valley Shopping Mall’s late night’s shopping event which was held late last month.

“Fifteen teams from different companies entered the competition, where volunteers had to row on exercise machines to raise money for the Trust. Auas Valley Shopping Mall sponsored N$ 50 for every kilometer that was rowed,”said Elvira Hattingh.

Teams that participated in the competition included the SCE Consulting Engineers, Classic Car Rental, Crossfit Plus 264, BA Mining cc, RMB Namibia, HOG Namibia Windhoek, HOG Namibia Tsumeb, Excel Nutrition Africa, Taeuber & Corssen Namibia, Pick ‘n Pay Auas Valley, Melanie- Fitness & Nutrition Agra enrolled and the Agra executive management.

“This year, the Save the Rhino Trust celebrated its 35th year of existence. It has taken a lot of hard work in a tough environment to survive often challenging times. From the point of near extinction, the rhino population has rebounded,” Hannelie Turner, PR and Fundraising Manager at SRT said at the handover.

“The Trust has had great success in reducing poaching within the Kunene region and has seen this region’s rhino population triple since its inception. However, we could not have done this without initiatives such as this one organized by Auas Valley Shopping Mall,” she added.

Meanwhile, the donation will be used to upgrade SRT’s field radio system as communication is keyin their monitoring and security operations.