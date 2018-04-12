2018 Katuka Mentorship mentees build relationship, leadership and management skills at 2nd meet

Mentees from the 2018 Katuka Mentorship Programme met for the second time this year with seasoned Human Resources practitioner and trainer, Sabine Ruegg to touch base on mentee performance.

The training session provided overall support and training to the mentees on building relationship, leadership and management skills among the young women. Among others, Ruegg encouraged the mentees to grab every opportunity they are given and strive to make a success of it.

The intake for 2018 is made out of 19 mentors and 19 eager mentees. This year will mark the 17th consecutive year for the programme, having run uninterrupted since 2001 when the founder, the late Lena Markus started the mentoring school as her dedicated project during the year in which she was the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year.

Ruegg conducted the training under the auspices of Marketing Manager and partner of the Economist, Desèré Lundon-Muller.

The Katuka mentorship programme is made possible through sponsorships by Telecom Namibia.

Caption: Ruegg and Muller with the attendees of the second training; Memory Garises (Legal Practitioner, NAMFISA), Nangombe Negumbo (PR Officer, Namcor), Saima Nghihalwa (Legal Practioner, NAMFISA), Valentine Nghipandua (Financial Analyst, NAMFISA), Linea Shitemba (Financial Analyst, NAMFISA), Norma Uazengiza (Entrepreneur, Modern World Design), Marijke Viljoen (Marketing Manager, Pupkewitz Toyota), Emmanuela Jossob (Personal Financial Advisor, Old Mutual), Gesche Pinsenschaum (Entrepreneur, Xami Power) and Adelina Hiskia (Teacher, Min, Education), Monique Van Wyk (Sales Executive, Danric Motors), Flavia Natangwe (Info officer, DAPP Namibia), Aletta Eises (Dept. Director, Min. Of Education) and Lydia Horn (Scientific Officer, Min. Of Agriculture).