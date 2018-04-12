Deloitte launches 2018 Best Company survey

Deloitte this week launched its 2018 Survey on the Best Company to work which will run under the theme, ‘Maximising the power of your people.’

The key objective of the survey is to enable an organisation to identify what attracts and motivates individuals within the workplace, and how their experience influences overall productivity and engagement levels.

In order to take part in the standard survey, an organisation must have a minimum of 50 employees, while virtual participation requires a minimum 20 employees. Surveys can also be completed in two formats, either manual or electronic.

The survey is further divided into a small/medium category (50– 500 employees) and large category size for more than 500 employees. To ensure good comprehension by all staff, surveys are available in Afrikaans, English and Oshiwambo.

The survey offers organisations the option of either virtual or standard participation. The virtual participants receive feedback from their employees and do not take part in the survey competition to achieve an official ranking, while standard participation option also includes an analysis of the survey and demographics.

“Change approaches that are agile, adjustable, continuously adapting and encourages learning are essential for success and longevity,” Deloitte Namibia partner Ramsay McDonald said at the launch of the 2018 Deloitte Best Company survey.

The survey, which was re-engineered in 2017, now provides comprehensive insight reports with more dynamic reporting through access to the Deloitte Portal which allows participants to take immediate responsive action. The survey also includes 100% coverage of employees as opposed to the selected sample surveys of the past.

