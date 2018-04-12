Partnerships have the potential to transform African economies – President

H.E President Hage Geingob, said that for partnerships to serve Africa’s developmental needs, they should be driven by African requirements and preferences.

The President pointed this during his fourth State of Nation Address this week.

“During my recent State Visit to China, I emphasized that the Africa-China partnership must be balanced, mutually beneficial and respectful of the principle of the sovereign equality of States,” he said.

Partnerships have the potential to transform African economies, giving greater credibility to the New Africa and “The Africa we want” as mobilized in Agenda 2063 of the African Union, Geingob added.

He said that since the Forum on Africa China Cooperation (FOCAC) will convene in Beijing, focusing among others on the Belt and Road Initiative, new dialogues within the continent will take shape, of which the Africa-Turkey Partnership and India-Japan led Africa-Growth Corridor are the most recent.

“To make Africa work better for its inhabitants, protocols and agreements must be operationalized at national level. Our Pan-African vision of a united and prosperous Africa can become a reality if and when continental programs are implemented, and regional economic communities effective,” he added.

In this vein he said that the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market can enhance connectivity across the continent, catalyzing the aviation and tourism industry with immense contributions to economic growth, job creation, and integration.

Meanwhile, as the country is compounded by the current economic climate, Geingob in his address also highlighted on the increased need for accountability, the fight against corruption, the land question and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.