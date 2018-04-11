African businesses to license ONEm’s Internet-like Service Technology

United Kingdom — ONEm Communications is bringing internet-like services to millions of people without the internet. On any ordinary mobile, users can engage in group communication with each other like people do on the internet.

The London high-tech firm plans expansion in Africa through licensing and local partnerships. African business concerns are currently discussing licensing rights and partnerships. The move will see advanced services for rural Africa spread throughout the continent.

In a presentation to African officials Christopher Richardson the CEO of ONEm said, “Africa is a very big and diverse continent. Reaching all rural areas needs significant funding and formidable technical challenges. However, the ONEm’s solution utilizes existing infrastructure to deliver innovative services to rural communities.”

Internet based group communications is the one service that transformed the mobile. An internet identity allowed people to interact with each other globally without borders. Mobile internet allowed friends to share and exchange information anywhere. They could interact with applications for content and services. They could create and own their own content.

“Africa has the talent and resources to develop services that reach all rural areas today.”

Half of the world’s population is without internet. They cannot enjoy the wonders of interactive social communications, content and services. With ordinary mobiles, the internet is completely out of reach.

ONEm’s technology lets applications interact with mobiles without the internet. The technology transforms ordinary voice and SMS into powerful interactive tools. ONEm’s framework lets developers create interactive applications for content and services which are relevant in the local market.

ONEm has also developed a blockchain technology accessible over SMS to support unique applications. There are countless blockchain SMS applications that will usher in life changing innovations. For example, for the first time people will be able to have a history of transactions via SMS. This will provide a solution towards better financial inclusion.

Governments are keen to deploy ONEm Platform as a way to provide rural access to critical services. ONEm can provide nationwide interactive services in security, health, education and commerce. Users need only a basic mobile and can get access to vital information interactively using SMS and Voice. Coordination for development will be with the respective government departments.

ONEm is currently in discussions with Mobile Operators to deploy ONEm services to make their core voice and SMS more internet-like. This innovation enriches the user’s experience and gives these core assets greater value. More than 20 mobile operators have connections with ONEm with many more in the pipeline.