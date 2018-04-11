Cameroonian tug brings rain for EBH Namibia in Walvis Bay

The drydock operator in the port of Walvis Bay, Elgin Brown & Hamer Namibia, has just landed its first major contract for the year. Instead of repatriating a tugboat operating in the Port of Limbe in Cameroon, to its base port in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the boat’s owners, Kotug, has opted to send it to EBH in Walvis Bay for repairs.

Distributing a statement on behalf of EBH Namibia, Namport said this week the tug named RT Margo arrived at Walvis Bay last week for maintenance and repairs in the smallest of EBH’s three floating docks.

The 28-metre RT Margo is designed as a classic terminal tug. In Limbe it is used by Kotug for so-called terminal towage, the last stage of positioning very large vessels along the quay for berthing.

The RT Margo was built in Singapore and commissioned in 2008.

By far not the most powerful tug in the Kotug International fleet, the RT Margo still delivers a respectable 60 tonnes bollard pull, a measure of the tug’s ability to move large loads in very confined spaces. The RT Margo boasts three swivel head propellers, allowing complex manoeuvres in all directions.

Kotug Fleet Superintendent, Jasper Visser told Namport, the reason they chose Walvis Bay over Rotterdam or Cape Town, is because of the safe environment in Namibia and the availability of space in the Walvis Bay harbour.

“The Port of Walvis Bay enjoys a reputation for efficient operations, competitive pricing, secure facilities and rapid turnaround of vessels with no congestion,” stated Namport.

