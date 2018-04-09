Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN) launched a competition to design a logo for a new museum that is being developed in Zambezi Region.

The deadline for entries for the logo competition is 31 May and the Association is encouraging local graphic artists to contribute to the identity of the new museum.

MAN is working with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to develop the new museum in Katima Mulilo.

The main focus of the museum will be on the links between culture and the environment in the Zambezi Region. Displays will describe the ways in which there are strong links between culture and the landscape, but also use culture as a means to discuss important environmental issues such as deforestation, overfishing and human-wildlife conflict.

According to MAN Office Manager, Ndapewoshali Ashipala the designer of the winning entry will receive a small cash prize of N$2,200 and a trip on the mighty Zambezi River (that has been sponsored by Caprivi Adventures).

MAN is already running a competition to design a logo for the new `Museum of Namibian Music’. The five finalists for a logo for the music museum have been selected and the public can vote for their favourite through MAN’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Caption: Guidelines about the competition can be found on the Facebook page of the Museums Association of Namibia or by contacting MAN by email on [email protected]