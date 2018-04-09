Multi-million renovated DHPS gym handed over – Facility to host Sports Olympiad in September

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) completed gym was officially handed over to the school management this week following extensive renovations that took over a year.

Public Relations Coordinator at the German Embassy, Tina Crüys said the N$17 million reconstruction project was funded by the Foreign Office of Germany.

According to Crüys, the reconstruction work included an extension of about 9 meters and ceiling elevation of about 12 meters a secured spectator area, additional storage for sports equipment two partitioning curtains and integrated fixtures for sports equipment.

“The sanitary facilities were completely renovated, while the electrical and technical equipment, safety glass and the floors were replaced,” she added.

Crüys said the gym is a classroom in which every single learner is taught to move, have fun and develop his or her own personality in addition to the athletic ability.

“Even our kindergarten and pre-school kids play and frolic about the gym. In the lessons and in our afternoon extra-moral offer we try to convey the sense and fun lifelong engagement in sports to all our learners. For this reason each single dollar or euro spent for the renovation of our gym is a significant and sustainable investment in the future of this country and the young people,” added the DHPS Principal, Kristin Eichholz.

The German Ambassador Christian Schlaga also praised the new gym as investment in the future of Namibia, to be effective of itself but also as a lighthouse in the region.

Meanwhile, the newly equipped gym at DHPS will in September host the Sports Olympiad of German Schools in Southern Africa.