President to deliver State of the Nation Address on Wednesday

Posted by | Apr 10, 2018 |

President Hage Geingob, will deliver his annual State of the Nation’s Address at Parliament (National Assembly Chamber) on Wednesday afternoon.

The State of the Nation Address is a discourse which is delivered during the committee stage of the debates on the annual Appropriation Bill in the National Assembly. This is in accordance with Article 32 (2) of the Namibian Constitution.

The president is expected to provide more details around the goals of tackling inequality and unemployment derived from the fact that Namibia’s economic growth has not been sufficiently inclusive.

Furthermore, for the State of the Nation Address, guests are expected to be seated by 14h15. The Robert Mugabe Avenue and Love Street around Parliament Gardens might be closed-off to public traffic between 13h30 and 17h00.

