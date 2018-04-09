Select Page

Geingob appoints Andjaba as Presidential Affairs Minister

President Hage Geingob has appointed Martin Andjaba as Minister of Presidential Affairs.

He takes over from Immanuel Ngatjizeko, who was relieved from his duties by Geingob, on account of ill-health earlier this year.

In a statement last week from the presidency, it was stated that by virtue of the powers vested in the President by Article 32(3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Namibia, Geingob has appointed Andjaba as Minister of Presidential Affairs, with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment, Andjaba was a Namibian Ambassador to the United States of America and was recalled earlier this year to become a Member of Parliament.

During Namibia’s two-year tenure on the United Nations Security Council, Andjaba served as President of the Security Council in August 1999 and October 2000.

