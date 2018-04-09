New sport facilities at Ohangwena schools and training centre boost youth sport as educational tool

The new sport facilities at Ongha Senior Secondary School in the Ohangwena region hosted its first mini tournament last week Friday when the learners of four schools came together for netball, volleyball and football matches to mark the inauguration of a project to improve sport infrastructure at rural schools.

The festivities formed part of the celebrations to mark the international Day of Sport for Development and Peace. The event doubled as the presentation ceremony where representatives of the Deutsche Gesellschaft fiir Internationale Zusammenarbeit officially transferred sport facilities at 15 Ohangwena schools and one vocational training centre, to the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

Three recently completed netball, volleyball and football fields were presented to the the Principal of Ongha Senior Secondary School, Mr Nghituwamhata. In total, 45 sport fields were constructed throughout the region.

The German Ambassador, HE Matthias Schlaga, stated “More than 85,000 children and youth have access to these newly build or renovated sport fields and got the chance to participate in quality ‘Sport for Development’ training sessions.”

“This is a great success and was only possible with the joint effort of all partners”, added Mr Juerg Nepfer, Head of the Education &Technical Department at FIFA.

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, honourable Agnes Tjongarero emphasised the importance of sport for the development of the girl child: “I want to see all of you taking part in sport activities. You can also play football, or any other sports you like. Please do not stay away from the sport fields, make use of them and get involved” she said.

Mr Charles Kabajani, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture reached out to all region’s principals saying “Please take care of your sport facilities, take ownership, make use of it and maintain it. This is your responsibility and I hope you will all do so, that as many children as possible can benefit from this great initiative.”

Caption: From the left: Mr. Tomas Johannes, Inspector of Education, Mr Albert Engel, Country Director, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Mr Simon Nghituwamata, Ongha Senior Secondary Principal, Mr Jürg Nerpfer, Head of Education and Technical Department, FIFA, Hon. Sakaria Haimudi, Regional Councillor, Ongenga Constituency, Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Mrs Palisha Ngulu, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Ohangwena Regiona, H.E. Mr Christian Schlaga, German Ambassador, Hon. Ingashipola Shifidi, Regional Councillor, Endola Constituency, Mr Frans Mbidi, President of the Namibia Football Association, and Mr Charles Kabajani, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.