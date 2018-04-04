Damara Punch to light up the night with performance at the Goethe-Institut Centre

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host the Night Under the Stars on 6 April at 19:00 and Damara DikDing is expected to stomp the stage into pieces with an electrifying performance through his unapologetic lyrics and ‘phat’ beats. The entrance fee will be pegged at N$20.

Damara DikDing’s lyrics speak of growing up poor in Katutura but having the bold and unrelenting character to pursue his passion for music.

“My lyrics relate to tough times in Katutura and very much reflect that I was independent while growing up because I never felt the need to fit into any crowd,” he said.

DikDing explained that he is outspoken and has never given serious thought of what other people think of him. “I have mastered my craft, dance to my own tune and take pride in who I am as an artist and over time I have expanded my set of skills and found my own music production company, Chessta Records, that produces for other local musicians,” he said

DikDing’s passion for music unearthed when he started playing the keyboard for a cousin at local performance and was influenced by prominent artist in the Damara Punch genre, like Nickolas Mekemelo.

His debut sing, Bakuten, soared to the top featuring on a regional African television music channel and was in 2009 nominated for Best Kwaito at the Channel O Music Video Awards. This was followed by a prominent performance at the Mnet Big Brother Africa reality game show in Johannesburg, South Africa, five nominations at the 2009 Sanlam NBC Music Awards and three at the 2009 NAMAs, he has also been recognized for his distinctive Damara Punch and Kwaito flavor but remains grounded.