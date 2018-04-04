Huawei, Namibia to expand cooperation on enhancing public security

Chinese information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei and Nambia are set to expand cooperation on enhancing public security according to a report from CAJ News.

According to the report from the news agency the developments follow the just-concluded official visit to China by a delegation led by H.E President, Hage Geingob, which included a tour of the Huawei Beijing Research and Development (R&D) Centre.

The delegation held talks with Li Dafeng, Senior Vice President of Huawei Research and Development.

Geingob said it was important to leverage ICT to further advance public security.

The delegation and Huawei officials conducted in-depth exchanges on how information and communication technology (ICT) could promote Namibian economic and social development and enhance the well-being of the people.

Geingob pointed out that in the information age, ICT was playing an increasingly important role in the country’s economic and social development as well as the improvement of people’s livelihood.

“It is important to focus on public security,” the president said. He cited Huawei’s Safe City Solution as an example.

Dafeng said Namibia had a relatively complete ICT infrastructure and thus Huawei was willing to further cooperate with local partners, under the guidance of the government, to make full use of the infrastructure and continue contributing to national development and improvement of people’s livelihood.

Huawei entered the Namibian market in 2005. It has participated in ICT infrastructure construction, promoted local economic and social development, and explored the broad prospects for digital development with related parties. At present, Huawei products serve more than 80% of the country’s population of about 2,5 million people.

In 2016, Huawei and local operators conducted the first 4.5G network application demonstration in Africa in the country.

In the next three years, Huawei will also work with local operators to strengthen rural connectivity and help achieve the goal of 100% population coverage of communications services.

In addition, Huawei is strengthening the country’s capacity building in ICT through the “Seeds of the Future” talent training programme, donation of university research laboratories and the sponsorship of the National ICT Summit. – CAJ News